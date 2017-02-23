Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Police investigate jewelry heist at Hempfield pawn shop

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 10:48 a.m.

A burglar stole an estimated $20,000 to $30,000 worth of jewelry from a Hempfield pawn shop along Route 30 early Wednesday morning.

The masked burglar, who was caught on security camera, was seen using a brick to smash display cases containing gold rings, necklaces, gold chains, antique jewelry and other items from Jake's Haggle Hut, said Jeff Steinmeyer, store manager.

The burglar also used the brick to smash a front door window to gain entry, state police said.

No cash was stolen in the burglary. Clothing that may have been worn by the burglar was found along Millersdale Road, Steinmeyer said.

Store officials were notified by the pawn shop's security company of the break-in, which occurred at about 2:40 a.m., Steinmeyer said.

Jake Cunningham, store owner, notified area pawn shops of the items that were stolen in the event that someone would try to sell the stolen jewelry.

