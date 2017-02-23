Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Hempfield student to be charged with making threats against classmates

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 1:06 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

An eighth-grade student at West Hempfield Middle School is facing charges after school officials said he threatened three classmates, Superintendent Barbara Marin said Thursday.

In a letter to parents, Marin said a teacher at West Hempfield reported a written threat against three students Wednesday afternoon.

The school principal and a school police officer did the initial investigation, then called in state police to interview the student who allegedly made the threat, Marin said.

The student could face suspension, expulsion and/or criminal prosecution. The district contacted the parents of all the students involved, Marin said.

“It is our understanding that the police will be filing charges of making a terroristic threat,” Marin wrote. “The safety of our staff and students is an utmost priority.”

