Westmoreland

Greensburg diocese teachers earn Golden Apple Awards

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 4:06 p.m.

Three Catholic school teachers in the Greensburg Diocese received the diocese's first Golden Apple Awards for teaching excellence.

The winners are Bernadette Grace, a third-grade teacher at Mary Queen of Apostles School in New Kensington; Christy Gilkey, a fifth-grade teacher at Queen of Angels Catholic School in North Huntingdon; and Joette Salandro, a performing arts teacher at Greensburg Central Catholic Junior-Senior High School.

The award honors outstanding educators for their distinction in and out of the classroom, commitment to Catholic values and devotion to teaching or administration in diocese schools, said Mallory Reese, diocesan director of development for corporations and foundations.

Superintendent Maureen Martseller surprised the teachers on Feb. 13 in “Publishers Clearing House-type visits,” the diocese said. The award included a $5,000 cash prize, which will be presented to the winners at the first Celebration of Catholic Schools Breakfast on March 9 at the Greensburg Country Club.

