$805K grant earmarked for Palmer airport runway

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Westmoreland County Airport Authority will use an $805,000 state grant to help rehabilitate the apron at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity.

According to authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo, the grant will cover 70 percent of the cost of improvements to the apron — the area where planes park, load and unload.

He explained the paved area will be repainted so markings are easier to read, for improved safety. A seal will be applied to protect the surface from potential fuel spills.

“It's going to be a nice project,” said Monzo. “It will be a great improvement.”

He said the authority will seek bids for the work, which he hopes to have completed in September.

The grant from Pennsylvania's Multimodal Fund is part of $5.8 million in assistance announced Thursday for four airports across the state. Pittsburgh International Airport received $2.4 million to leverage federal funds for rehabilitating runways and airfield pavement joints and for marketing air service to the Allegheny County facility from airports in Altoona, Bradford, DuBois, Franklin, Johnstown and Lancaster.