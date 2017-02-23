Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

DA to seek life sentence for teen convicted in New Stanton hotel shooting
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 4:39 p.m.
Christopher Joseph Smarr is accused of fatally shooting Brandon Gray of New Kensington at a New Stanton motel

Updated 11 minutes ago

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office is seeking a life sentence without parole for a McKeesport man who was a juvenile when he shot and killed another man in a New Stanton hotel.

Assistant District Attorneys Karen Gelety Patterson and Adam J. Barr filed notice Thursday of their intention to seek a life sentence for Christopher Smarr, now 19. A jury found Smarr guilty of first-degree murder and other crimes in December, but because he was 17 when police and prosecutors said he shot and killed Brandon Gray, 31, of New Kensington, he doesn't automatically get a life sentence like an adult would, said District Attorney John Peck.

After the 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Miller v. Alabama that found mandatory life sentences for juveniles were unconstitutional, prosecutors must inform the defendant that they intend to seek life in prison without parole, Peck said.

“I can't say I'm surprised; I was kind of anticipating they'd seek a life sentence,” said defense attorney Michael DeMatt.

Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio is scheduled to sentence Smarr March 3, but DeMatt said he will ask for the hearing to be postponed so an expert can evaluate his client.

Under the criteria set forth after the Supreme Court decision, Bilik-DeFazio will have to weigh many issues, including Smarr's criminal history, his age at the time of the shooting and his amenability to rehabilitation in prison, before deciding whether to give him a life sentence or something less, DeMatt said.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.