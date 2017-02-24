Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Hempfield man to stand trial on homicide charge in death of girlfriend
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 8:54 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Allen Eugene Trent, 53, is arraigned at the office of District Judge Mark Mansour in Hempfield, Pa.on Monday Feb. 13, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Allen Eugene Trent, 53, is arraigned at the office of District Judge Mark Mansour in Hempfield, Pa.on Monday Feb. 13, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

When Trooper Matthew Pergar arrived at a Hempfield home earlier this month, he found Frances Smith lying dead in her bed with a gunshot wound to the left cheek.

Smith's arms “were extended kind of way out in front of her,” and a gun was “positioned somewhat behind the knees of the victim,” Pergar testified Friday at a preliminary hearing for Smith's longtime boyfriend, Allen Eugene Trent, 53, who is accused of killing the 61-year-old woman.

The gun was somewhat obscured by blankets and bedsheets, Pergar testfied.

Trent was ordered to stand trial on a homicide count by District Judge Mark Mansour in connection with the Feb. 12 shooting at the couple's Waycross Road home. Police said the pair spent the afternoon and evening drinking at two social clubs before the shooting, which Trent reported as a suicide.

He winked at a supporter in the courtroom while waiting for the 25-minute hearing to begin. When Pergar testified that the bullet was “intertwined” in Smith's hair behind her left ear, Trent sighed and hung his head. He shook his head during some parts of testimony from Pergar and Trooper Joseph Lauricia, who said Trent gave investigators “multiple stories.”

Police were called to the couple's home just outside South Greensburg at 8:42 p.m. for a reported suicide, and Trent appeared to have scratches on his arms and blood stains on his clothing, according to court papers.

Trent told police during an interview that the pair, who had been in a relationship for 12 years, went to the South Greensburg Hunt Club about 2:30 p.m. Sunday and drank for a few hours, then moved on to the Midway-St. Clair VFD Club. They returned home at 7:30 or 8 p.m.

Smith was eating a fish sandwich when she “poked and scratched” Trent's chest and torso, Lauricia wrote in an affidavit.

During a police interview, Trent gave multiple accounts of what happened next.

Lauricia testified that Trent got a revolver from the living room and took it into the bedroom, where Smith had gone to sleep.

“He said that she asked, ‘What are you doing in here with that,'” Lauricia testified. “She said, ‘Put that away.'”

“He explained that she grabbed at his arm and the gun went off,” the trooper said.

Public defender Donna McClelland asked that the charge be dismissed.

“There's been no proof of a cause of death,” she said.

Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar said evidence from the scene is clear that Smith was shot. An autopsy report is not complete.

“I apologize, but I think that's laughable,” he said in response to McClelland.

Trent remains in the Westmoreland County Prison without bail.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.