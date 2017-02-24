Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Drug charges coming against four in Delmont

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 4:12 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Delmont police and other members of the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force on Friday served a search warrant for suspected drug activity at a Tollgate Lane residence.

Charges are pending against four people, police Chief T.J. Klobucar said. Controlled substances and heroin paraphernalia were seized during the search, he said.

Klobucar declined to specify what amount of drugs were taken from the residence.

“We're facing this big (opioid) problem everywhere, and we're doing our due diligence to try and keep watch over the community,” he said.

The warrant was the result of a two-month investigation involving Delmont police and other members of the county drug task force, said Klobucar, who serves as task force president.

“It's very important to us,” he said of the work the task force performs. “My guys have done a great job investigating a bunch of drug activity in and out of the borough along with task force and the attorney general's department.”

Klobucar said he expects charges to be formally filed early next week.

