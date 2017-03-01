Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
New Stanton businesses brace for bridge closures as part of I-70 improvement project
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 9:30 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

New Stanton businesses endured multiple seasons of construction along Interstate 70 and now are bracing for the next phase of the $53.7 million PennDOT improvement project — closure of two key bridges on Center Avenue.

A bridge across I-70 is expected to close this week for replacement, while another a few blocks away that crosses Sewickley Creek is expected to close the week of March 15 for a deck replacement.

Some local merchants reported their trade suffered during previous road work for the project. Closing the bridges for three to four months won't help matters.

“When the bridge closes, it's going to hurt us,” said Ray Davis, co-owner of Pagano's Restaurant on East Byers Avenue.

Davis said he believes the town ultimately will benefit from the road improvements, including widening the interstate and consolidating and shifting I-70 exit ramps. But, in the meantime, he said, he experienced a drop in patronage and over the past few months halved his staff of nine to four.

Customers “don't want to deal with this traffic,” Davis said. “If it gets any slower, it will be my wife, my daughter, my son and me here, and that's about it. We're a small, family-owned business, not a franchise. We can't absorb the cost. It's crunching us.”

With the bridge over the interstate closed, motorists will be detoured through a series of three roundabouts. Opened late last week, two of the circular intersections are part of the revised I-70 interchange; the other connects Byers and Bair Boulevard.

The official PennDOT detour for the closed Sewickley Creek span makes use of sections of South Center Avenue, Technology Drive, Route 119 and I-70.

Chris Sipes, general manager of Kenworth of Pennsylvania's location along North Center Avenue, said he already misses the old I-70 ramp that allowed drivers bringing trucks in for servicing to exit directly onto Center.

“We're very nervous about people knowing how to get to us,” Sipes said of the detours. He added that truckers with trailers longer than 53 feet “feel they're being squeezed in there with all the cars. With the two roundabouts, they get confused.”

Construction last year to widen adjacent Pennsylvania Avenue added to local travel times and had the biggest impact so far on the New Stanton Pharmacy, said manager Jim Ristway.

He's not too concerned about the bridge closure over the interstate and navigating through the roundabouts.

“You can still get to everything you need on both sides of I-70. You're just moving down the road a little bit,” he said.

But the creek bridge shutdown is “going to be tough,” Ristway said, particularly for those from other communities who aren't familiar with local roads and won't be able to seek out a shorter detour than the one recommended by PennDOT.

The Sunoco gas station at Center and Pennsylvania avenues is among businesses that will have a detour both to the north and south. Even before the bridge closures, manager Kamal Chettri said his daily fuel sales dropped by more than half.

Motorists “don't want to take the exit because of the construction,” he said. “It's not like it used to be.”

Spokeswomen for the UPS distribution center and FedEx shipping center in New Stanton said they didn't expect operations to suffer because of the detours.

“There are alternative routes that each driver can take to avoid any concerns,” aided by a navigation algorithm, Kim Krebs of UPS said.

“We have contingency plans in place to lessen any potential impact on service, which include staffing adjustments to support operations,” Heather Wilson of FedEx said. “We do not anticipate any significant delays for our customers.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.

