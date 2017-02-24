Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Trump and the media: What do you think?

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 29 minutes ago

The White House blocked a number of major news outlets from attending spokesman Sean Spicer's question-and-answer session on Friday.

It marks another milestone in the deteriorating relationship between President Trump and the media, much of which he has accused of disseminating “fake news.”

What do you think?

Have boundaries in this inherently adversarial relationship been crossed?

Give us your opinion following the guidelines below and your letter will be considered for publication on Sunday, March 5, in a special compilation.

The rules are simple: The maximum number of words is 150, it must be sent by email only to opinion@tribweb.com and must be received by noon Wednesday. Put TRUMP-MEDIA in the subject line. Include your full name, address and day/night phone.

Letters are subject to editing. Even if you have had a letter published in the past 30 days, your letter will be considered for this topic.

