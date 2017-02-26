Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg man one of two fugitive sex offenders arrested by Allegheny County Sheriff's Office

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 9:51 p.m.

Updated 29 minutes ago

Allegheny County sheriff's deputies over the weekend arrested two sex offender fugitives, including a Westmoreland County man.

Ronald Darrius Knight, 23, of Greensburg, was taken into custody late Saturday or early Sunday at a gas station along Route 819 in Youngwood, Sheriff Bill Mullen said in a news release.

Sunday afternoon, deputies arrested Donald Goldberg, 56, who is homeless, along Sixth Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Both remained in the Allegheny County Jail without bond.

Knight was convicted in 2016 for sexual offenses involving a 13-year-old girl, according to the state police web site. He is a Tier 2 Megan's Law offender who must report to state police for 25 years.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday for failing to comply with terms of probation, the release said.

Goldberg was convicted in 2014 of indecent assault and other charges on a 5-year-old girl. He was ordered to register his whereabouts for life. A warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday.

