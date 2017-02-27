Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Jeannette grandmother had a strong love for football

Dillon Carr | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Charlotte Crossman

Charlotte Crossman developed a love so strong for football that she requested to be buried in a jersey with her favorite colors, number and last name: Black and gold, 7, Roethlisberger.

“She knew nothing of what was going on in Washington D.C., but she knew everything about football,” said her daughter, Cheryl Crossman Danton of Greensburg.

Charlotte Louise Crossman of Jeannette died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Greater Pittsburgh in Greensburg. She was 81.

Ms. Crossman was born Sept. 24, 1935, to the late Louis and Florence Nemitz Weaver.

Her daughter said she suffered a debilitating stroke in December 2015, which affected her memory and essentially immobilized her. But that didn't stop her from watching the Steelers on television, Crossman said.

“I was trying to feed her one day, and she had no idea who I was. So I decided we would go for a walk and when we went through the living room, she saw the (Steelers) game on TV and said, ‘It's Ben,'” Cheryl Crossman Danton said with a laugh, adding that her mother sat on the couch to catch the game.

Her love of football extended beyond the Steelers. Cheryl Crossman Danton said her mother memorized the names of players from college teams, all of their respective coaches and made sure to catch each NFL draft.

“She was a huge football fan — huge,” her daughter said.

Ms. Crossman retired from Monsour Hospital's dietary department as a cook and attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Greensburg.

Aside from her cooking skills, she had a great sense of humor, her daughter said.

“When we were kids, she wouldn't give us Pop-Tarts. We couldn't have them,” Cheryl Crossman Danton said. “But one day (recently), I took her shopping and she put Pop-Tarts in her shopping cart.”

When she protested, her mother looked at her and said: “I'm an old lady, I'll eat what I want.”

“She always made you laugh,” Cheryl Crossman Danton said.

Other than her fandom of the Steelers and bingo every Friday night, Ms. Crossman lived to be a mother and grandmother, her daughter said.

“She enjoyed her grandchildren. She wanted to be a grandma, you know. She really loved my son,” her daughter said.

In addition to her daughter, Ms. Crossman is survived by two sons, David Crossman and his wife, Debbie, and Timothy Crossman and his wife, Debra; four grandchildren and an adopted granddaughter.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298 or dcarr@tribweb.com.

