Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Hempfield solicitor to cross-examine witnesses in cell tower dispute
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 12:21 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Hempfield Board of Supervisors will send their solicitor to “protect their interests” at a meeting over a cell tower proposed for one supervisor's land, and appear to be siding against their colleague.

The Zoning Hearing Board, whose members are appointed by the elected board of supervisors but otherwise act independently, will continue hearing testimony March 14 on a 199-foot-tall cell tower proposed for land owned by Supervisor John Silvis off Baltzer Meyer Pike.

The supervisors voted 4-0 Monday, with Silvis abstaining, to have Solicitor Scott Avolio attend the meeting on their behalf. Chairman Doug Weimer said Avolio is being asked to cross-examine Verizon's witnesses on the supervisors' behalf and press the company to demonstrate whether they really need an exception from the township's rules prohibiting new cell towers from being built less than two miles from existing towers.

“We feel the two-mile minimum should be upheld,” Weimer said. “Verizon wants to provide a service in that area. ... They say there's a hardship, but I don't know if they've really done their due diligence.”

The proposed tower on Silvis's land would be 1.5 miles from an existing tower near Youngwood, and 1.6 miles from another tower to the north where Verizon already has antenna equipment. The zoning board had turned down a tower proposed for another parcel nearby in 2014 because, they said, Verizon didn't show they couldn't cover the gap by renting space on the existing towers for new antennas.

The company's application for the zoning exception still showed gaps in cellular coverage in the area around Ft. Allen Elementary School, but the zoning board requested that Verizon hire an independent firm to review their coverage analysis and provide a second opinion on whether the new tower is needed.

“The township will want to cross-examine the expert, to ask him why they (Verizon) think that exception should be granted,” Weimer said.

Resident Scott Graham, a neighbor of the Silvis property organizing some of the opposition to the tower proposal, stood up during the public comment period of the supervisors' meeting and said they had the power to make recommendations to the zoning board.

Graham then asked whether each member of the board would go on the record Monday night to state their opposition or support for the proposal, but they demurred and said they would send Avolio to represent their interests at the March 14 hearing. In his comments at the end of the meeting Monday, Silvis repeated what he'd said at last month's meeting after Graham demanded his resignation:

“I love Hempfield and the people who live in Hempfield, and I would do nothing to harm either one,” he said.

Officials at the state ethics commission said there didn't appear to be a conflict of interest in Verizon seeking an exception for a tower on Silvis's land, since Silvis wouldn't have a vote on the independent zoning board's decision. Any proposed payments to Silvis, either for the consideration of his land or a lease if the tower is approved, were redacted from the contract included in the zoning application packet.

Former township manager Rob Ritson, who is running for a seat on the board, said the supervisors could act as intervenors in the zoning board proceedings, especially when it came to defending the township's overall development plans and regulations.

“The township supervisors have every right to fight for your vision of the township,” he said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.