Jeannette man who overdosed at North Huntingdon bank charged in jewelry heist
Paul Peirce | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 12:42 p.m.

Updated 5 minutes ago

North Huntingdon Police responding to reports of a suspected heroin overdose at a bank Saturday may have unwittingly solved a $37,205 jewelry heist in neighboring Hempfield Township in the process.

Kenneth J. Rossi, 54, of Jeannette, was arraigned on a single count of receiving stolen property filed by Patrolman Nick Dreisdadt after he overdosed and refused further medical treatment after being revived by ambulance personnel at PNC Bank at 8735 Norwin Ave. Rossi was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $75,000 bond set by night court Judge Anthony Bompiani.

Although the incident remains under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg, Rossi, who was discovered with thousands of dollars in suspected stolen jewelry in his possession after he collapsed, may be responsible for the overnight smash and grab burglary early Wednesday at Jake's Haggle Hut along Route 30 in nearby Hempfield. Police said he was in the process of acquiring a safety deposit box for the jewelry.

“I couldn't believe it when police called me Saturday afternoon. I can't say enough about the work here by North Huntingdon and state police in Greensburg,” said pawn shop owner Jake Cunningham.

Cunningham, who reiterated that state police are still investigating the theft and break-in, said police told him Saturday after he identified several of the items among those stolen from his shop last week that they believe they got the burglar.

“To be honest, I never thought I'd see that jewelry again. One of the police officers told me if (Rossi) had just been a few more minutes and completed the acquisition of the lock box before collapsing I probably would have never seen that jewelry again,” Rossi said.

Dreisdadt reported in an affidavit of probable cause filed before North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware Monday that Rossi collapsed to the floor unconscious at PNC Bank just before noon Saturday as he was in the process of opening a safety deposit box.

As police and emergency medical service arrived to treat Rossi, bank officials provided Dreisdadt with “a small black toiletries bag advising that it was Mr. Rossi's” and it contained jewelry.

“Upon opening the bag to confirm the items belonged to him, I observed three ziplock bags inside containing several pieces of jewelry. Most of the items had small white price tags on them as items being sold a pawnshops commonly have,” Dreistadt wrote in the affidavit.

Dreistadt said he recalled last week that Jake's Haggle Hut along Route 30 in nearby Hempfield Township had been burglarized and more than $30,000 worth of jewelry was stolen.

Rossi was taken from the store to a waiting ambulace via a gurney, police reported.

“Mr. Rossi became responsive in the ambulance and admitted to snorting heroin earlier... Mr. Rossi refused transport for medical treatment and was released by EMS ... and was transported back to our police station,” Dreistadt said in the affidavit.

Dreistadt reported that paramedics also turned over to police four men's rings plus a pawn shop slip taken from Rossi's possession during treatment that showed he had recently pawned several other jewelry pieces at another unspecified pawn shop and received $402.

Dreistadt could not be reached for comment Monday.

“I can't wait to see the complete list of what they recovered. I've definitely seen him (Rossi) in here at least three or four times before looking around,” Cunningham said.

“Wow! I still can't believe how they got him, but I am really happy about it,” Cunningham said.

State police, who are investigating the burglary and theft, have not filed charges in connection with the pawn shop breakin to date.

Rossi's preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled March 22 before Gongaware on the receiving stolen property charge.

Paul Peirce is a reporter for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com.

