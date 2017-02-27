Irwin woman arrested after social club fracas with patrons, staff and police in North Huntingdon
An Irwin woman accused of assaulting patrons and employees at a North Huntingdon social club was arrested after grabbing a patrolman's handgun as she was being subdued.
Sarah Jo Reihart, 24, is charged with aggravated assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and criminal mischief after the incident at the Larimer Volunteer Fire Department Social Club.
Township Patrolman Thomas Harris reported in an affidavit of probable cause that police went to the club at 2:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports that Reihart had assaulted several people inside and left.
She returned as police were questioning victims and became combative and yelled profanities. As police tried to subdue her, Reihart fell to the ground and attempted to grab Patrolman Jeremy Nichols' handgun but was unable to remove it from the holster, Harris wrote in the affidavit.
Police said she also kicked Sgt. Jay McCurdy, Nichols and Harris as she was handcuffed and put in a police cruiser.
Reihart was released on $25,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing March 22.