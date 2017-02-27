Somerset Co. man jailed for killing ex-girlfriend, wounding new beau

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Somerset County judge on Monday jailed a man without bond on accusations he fatally shot his former girlfriend and injured her new boyfriend during an argument late Sunday.

Jamie P. McVicker, 41, of Boswell, is charged with homicide, attempted homicide and other counts by state police in Somerset in connection with the death of Britteny E. Kyle, 32, and injuries to Tyrell Ferguson, 32, also of Boswell.

McVicker shot the couple around 11:20 p.m. after Kyle drove to McVicker's apartment to retrieve her cats, troopers allege in an affidavit of probable cause. Ferguson told police that McVicker fired a shot that grazed his abdomen. He was treated and released from an undisclosed area hospital.

Kyle suffered a gunshot wound to her throat, police said.

Troopers said McVicker fled after the shooting but was arrested early Monday driving his 1998 Toyota Avalon in nearby Conemaugh Township.

Boswell District Judge Susan Makamyer ordered McVicker held in the county jail without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday before Makamyer.