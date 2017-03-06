I-70 bridge closure underway in New Stanton

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT closed the Center Avenue bridge over Interstate 70 on Monday morning, diverting traffic through the revamped and recently opened New Stanton interchange — where motorists will instead cross under the interstate.

The bridge will be closed for up to 100 days while contractor Joseph B. Fay Co. works to demolish and replace it as part of $53.7 million in improvements for the New Stanton section of I-70 and adjoining roads.

To detour around the closed bridge, motorists headed north on Center will turn left onto Pennsylvania Avenue, navigate through the interchange and exit onto Bair Boulevard. Southbound motorists on Center will follow a reverse course after turning left onto Bair.

The detour makes use of three circular intersections, known as roundabouts, that opened Feb. 23 in conjunction with the new interchange. Two are paired as part of the interchange; the third is located at Bair and Rachel Drive. Rachel serves as a new connection between Bair and Byers Avenue.

All traffic travels counter-clockwise through each roundabout. Drivers approaching a roundabout must yield to traffic circulating within the intersection, entering when there is a sufficient gap between vehicles. A right-turn signal should be displayed before exiting the roundabout.

The new interchange has replaced two former exits, for Hunker and New Stanton, and has been shifted about a quarter mile west from the latter exit — to provide increased distance from the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange. The ramps for the old New Stanton exit have been closed.

Later this month, PennDOT is expected to close the Center Avenue bridge over Sewickley Creek, located two blocks south of the closure over I-70. The creek bridge will be out of commission for up to 130 days, to allow for deck replacement.

A separate pedestrian bridge across I-70 will remain available during the closures, but there will be no alternate pedestrian crossing for the Sewickley Creek bridge while it is under construction. Officials have said the Westmoreland County Transit Authority can extend a bus route to serve affected residents of nearby housing developments.

Fay is expected to complete work on the improvements this fall.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.