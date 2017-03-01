Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Lent is a family commitment for North Huntingdon household

Stephen Huba | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 3:44 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Angelo DiNardo prays after the imposition of ashes at Immaculate Conception Parish in Irwin, Pa. on Ash Wednesday, March 01, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
A church member, who wished to have her name anonymous, receives the imposition of ashes at Immaculate Conception Parish in Irwin, Pa. on Wednesday, March 01, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
A painting of Jesus is on display as members walk back to their pew after receiving the imposition of ashes at Immaculate Conception Parish in Irwin, Pa. on Wednesday, March 01, 2017.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Members motion the sign of the cross during the imposition of ashes at Immaculate Conception Parish in Irwin, Pa. on Wednesday March 01, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
As a light rain starts to come down, Paul Fichner and Ethan Sefchik carry out a barbecue pit filled with palms to be burned for a mass on Ash Wednesday at Greensburg Central Catholic in Greensburg, Pa. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic students watch as palm leaves are burned to be used for a mass on Ash Wednesday at Greensburg Central Catholic in Greensburg, Pa. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Ashes from burned palm leaves are collected to be used for a mass on Ash Wednesday at Greensburg Central Catholic in Greensburg, Pa. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Father Tyler Bandura leads a school assembly before a Fat Tuesday 'feast' at Greensburg Central Catholic in Greensburg, Pa. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2017.

Lent is a family event in the Dawson household — more so this year than usual.

The North Huntingdon family, parishioners at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Irwin, said they're going to minimize during Lent by going through their house on a daily basis and finding things that can be given to charity.

“Are we going to have anything left after 40 days?” said Ryan Dawson, 14.

The teenager's quip aside, the family said they were looking for a way to take Lent seriously this year. His sister, Tarin Dawson, 20, said people who “give up” something such as chocolate for Lent are only benefiting themselves.

“A sacrifice should be a sacrifice. It shouldn't be all about yourself,” she said. “It's more about the fact that Christ sacrificed his life, so what can we do to honor the season of Lent?”

Shannon Dawson, 17, said the sacrifice becomes easier when it's part of a joint church effort. “You see other people doing good, so you want to do good,” she said.

Christians of all stripes — Roman Catholics, Protestants, Eastern Orthodox — started Lent this week as a way to model Jesus' privations in the desert, to intensify their spiritual effort and to prepare for Easter. Catholics and some Protestants began the 40-day season with the Imposition of Ashes on Wednesday. For Orthodox Christians, Lent began on Sunday with a service known as Forgiveness Vespers.

“It always starts with asking forgiveness of each other,” said the Rev. Lawrence Daniels, pastor of SS. Cyril & Methodius Orthodox Church in Jeannette. “That way we open our hearts up to each other.”

Orthodox Christians keep a strict fast during Lent, abstaining from all animal products in what is essentially a vegan diet. The level of austerity is upped during the first week of Lent and Holy Week.

Catholics still fast from meat on the Fridays of Lent and restrict their diet on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday — something Toni Uderman of Irwin said she will do. A parishioner at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Irwin since 1971, Uderman said she also plans to increase her Mass attendance, reduce her TV viewing and spend more time before the Blessed Sacrament.

“I usually pick one thing that I work on. Today, humility came to me,” she said, her forehead marked with the conspicuous cross of ashes.

Hundreds of her fellow parishioners filled the church for three Masses on Wednesday, receiving encouragement, as well as ashes, from visiting priest, the Rev. Jose B. Oh Pimentel. “Don't look sad. You need to be cheerful!” he said.

Pimentel, also known as Father Pepe, said the traditional Lenten disciplines of prayer, fasting and almsgiving are meant as means to spiritual growth. “When we fast, we become aware of people who don't have food, and then we move to almsgiving. … We give our alms so that we can make life better for many,” he said.

At Greensburg Central Catholic High School, some students put a contemporary twist on ancient Lenten practices.

Senior Felicity Orndoff, 17, of New Stanton said she plans to “fast” from social media by deleting her apps for Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“I wanted to give up social media because I spend a lot of time on there and wanted to spend less time on social media and more time focusing on prayer,” she said. “It seems like a big waste of time to me. People could be doing more beneficial things.”

Orndoff said reading more books during Lent will help fill the time she normally would spend on social media. Lent, she said, is about increasing the level of spiritual concentration.

“Sometimes the world can be kind of corrupt. You see things and you think that's right, but in reality, you know it's not. It's really to get rid of any confusion, spiritually,” she said. “The youth world says a different thing than the church does, so sometimes it can be conflicting.”

Senior Kate Zakrzwski, 17, of Rostraver said the Lenten fast should feel like a sacrifice. “It is hard,” she said. “Whenever I come home from school, normally I'm hungry and I go and have a snack. But (Wednesday), it's going to be different because you go home and you can't do that.”

Zakrzwski said she hasn't yet decided what she's going to give up for Lent.

“During Lent, I always try to grow deeper in my faith,” she said. “I not only give up something but also try to pray more and fast.”

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280 or shuba@tribweb.com.

