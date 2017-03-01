Penn-Trafford change-up eases traffic headaches on Route 130

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Morning drivers on Route 130 through Penn Township might have noticed an easier commute this week after township police called on the Penn-Trafford School District to help alleviate traffic jams.

Penn-Trafford High School is on a busy stretch of Route 130, the main thoroughfare through the heart of the township.

Two things happened last fall that contributed to the gridlock, both related to the completion of a two-year, $31.2 million renovation project, said township police Chief John Otto.

First, new parking spaces were built at the high school. Previously, the school gave parking permits to senior students only, but it extended the privilege to juniors at the start of this school year because of the extra space. The number of student parking permits almost doubled, from about 150 to 300.

Second, the project widened the main exit from the school onto Route 130 from one lane to two, while the adjoining entrance remained one lane.

Students would often use a side entrance on Route 993 as a shortcut, but after the construction they had to cross an extra lane of traffic where the side entrance merges with the main entryway.

“They had to cross through two lanes of traffic, which created some dangerous situations,” Principal Tony Aquilio said.

That resulted in a few minor car accidents, Otto said, prompting the school to shut down the side entrance last fall.

“Not only did they increase the number of vehicles coming into the school, they reduced the number of ways vehicles got in and out of the school to one,” Otto said. “Traffic on 130 got crazy in a couple of days.”

Anyone who tried to drive past the school about 7 a.m. could count on adding an extra 10 to 15 minutes to their drive, Otto said.

The police department, which has helped with traffic control in the area, met with school district officials in February to come up with possible solutions, one of which was implemented immediately. The school has reopened the side entrance, which is monitored by a school security guard to direct traffic and prevent accidents.

That had an almost immediate impact, Aquilio said.

“It has alleviated some of that traffic. It's back to somewhat normal, so it seems to have worked,” he said.

The school will continue to monitor the situation and might reduce the number of student parking permits, but for the sake of the students, Aquilio hopes that isn't necessary.

“Obviously, that's the easiest option as far as traffic flow, but it's not necessarily the most convenient,” he said.

Residents who live on Route 130 near the high school say traffic might have been worse than usual the past few months, but it's always been bad and will likely stay that way.

“It's been horrible for years. The worst thing they could have done was move the entrance onto the main road,” said longtime resident Tom Platt.

He's referring to a decision made almost 30 years ago, when the school moved its main entrance from Route 993 to Route 130.

The traffic jams aren't limited to the early morning rush, said Chey Wright, who works at Sweet Buzz Bean & Bistro just down the street from the school. When school lets out, the roads get just as bad.

“Afternoons, it gets pretty hellish out here,” he said.

Resident Barbara Hultz was skeptical things will get better without major changes.

“Maybe they need a light or something around here. I don't know,” she said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.