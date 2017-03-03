Sanctuary bill in Pa. could cost Westmoreland County up to $65 million

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Continuing to refuse federal immigration detainees at the Westmoreland County Prison could cost $65 million in state funding under a pending sanctuary cities bill being considered in Harrisburg, county officials said.

“This is really a horrible piece of legislation,” Commissioner Ted Kopas said of the proposed law overwhelmingly passed by the state Senate in February and now being considered in the House. “We don't have an immigration policy because that is not our job.”

The law, if passed, would slash hundreds of millions of dollars in state subsidies to cities and counties that refuse detention requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Kopas wants the county to formally oppose the legislation.

Westmoreland County since 2014 has refused to accept immigration detainees at its jail. Doing so would put the county at risk of potential lawsuits from any immigrants illegally detained by the federal government, according to a memorandum released three years ago by the county solicitor's office.

About 20 Pennsylvania municipalities and counties refuse to accept federal immigration detainees. The proposed legislation would bar those from receiving state grants and access to state surplus property.

The Senate estimated that $1.3 billion in state funds could be forfeited under the proposed law. The proposal now awaits action by the House Judiciary Committee. State Rep. Eric Nelson, R-Hempfield, said he believes the proposal likely will be approved.

“I think there is solid support in the House for it. Given what has happened in other states, there needs to be more accountability for immigration. It's something that I would support,” he said.

Westmoreland County last year received $50 million in state funding. That amount increased by $15 million for the 2016-17 fiscal year and accounts for about 20 percent of the county's $310 million operating budget, according to finance director Megan McCandless.

“That would be a significant hit,” she said of the prospect of losing that money. “We wouldn't be able to provide mandated programs and services.”

The county uses state funding to help pay for a variety of programs such as child welfare, public safety, roads and conservation efforts.

A federal appeals court in 2014 ruled that detainers issued by immigration officials are simply requests and not mandatory. The ruling involved the 2008 arrest of a New Jersey native and Lehigh County resident in a drug raid.

Local police suspected Ernesto Galarza was Dominican and notified federal officials. Despite protestations that he was a U.S. citizen, immigration officials filed a detainer and Galarza was held in the county jail for three days as a suspected illegal immigrant.

The federal appellate court in Philadelphia determined Lehigh County could be liable for violating Galarza's constitutional rights by honoring the federal detainer request.

According to public reports, the Allentown man settled a lawsuit against the county for $95,000 and received another $50,000 from lawsuits against the federal government and city police.

“Under the 10th Amendment, immigration officials may not order state and local officials to imprison suspected aliens subject to removal at the request of the federal government,” the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled. “Essentially, the federal government cannot command the government agencies of the states to imprison persons of interest to federal officials.”

Westmoreland officials said the proposed state law would place the county in legal peril.

State Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, said there is a good-faith liability exemption that could protect municipalities and counties in the Senate bill, which she co-sponsored.

“It's something the American people voted for,” Ward said of protections against illegal immigration. “They want tough laws against people who are illegally here and committing crimes.”

The federal government is notified about inmates suspected to have illegal immigration status, but they are not kept in custody strictly based on that allegation, Warden John Walton said.

Commissioner Gina Cerilli said the county solicitor has been asked to review the policy regarding immigration detainers at the jail and a decision will have to be made whether to reverse it should the proposed bill become law.

“Once the law gets passed, we will follow the law. We can't forfeit any money,” Cerilli said.

Commissioner Charles Anderson said public safety should be the final consideration in determining whether to accept immigration detainers at the jail.

“I want to make sure we are able to protect the citizens of Westmoreland County,” he said.

