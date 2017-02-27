Energy company will pay $1.2 million for leak in Donegal Township
A Nebraska energy company will pay more than $1.2 million in civil penalties for oil and gas violations at a well site in Donegal.
WPX Energy Appalachia was assessed the penalty by the state Department of Environmental Protection for a 2012 incident when a leak from an on-site impoundment reached groundwater and private water supplies. The impoundment was drained within a week of the leak's discovery.
WPX is also required to remediate the site per the state's Land Recycling and Environmental Remediation Standards Act, including remediation of the soil, groundwater and any surface water impacted by the leak.
“One of DEP's top priorities is to ensure that natural gas development does not have a detrimental impact on water resources in Pennsylvania,” said Acting DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell in a news release issued Monday. “When leaks and other impacts do occur, the responsible party must remediate the damage and restore the resource.”