Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Energy company will pay $1.2 million for leak in Donegal Township

Dillon Carr | Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, 4:27 p.m.

Updated 13 minutes ago

A Nebraska energy company will pay more than $1.2 million in civil penalties for oil and gas violations at a well site in Donegal.

WPX Energy Appalachia was assessed the penalty by the state Department of Environmental Protection for a 2012 incident when a leak from an on-site impoundment reached groundwater and private water supplies. The impoundment was drained within a week of the leak's discovery.

WPX is also required to remediate the site per the state's Land Recycling and Environmental Remediation Standards Act, including remediation of the soil, groundwater and any surface water impacted by the leak.

“One of DEP's top priorities is to ensure that natural gas development does not have a detrimental impact on water resources in Pennsylvania,” said Acting DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell in a news release issued Monday. “When leaks and other impacts do occur, the responsible party must remediate the damage and restore the resource.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.