PennDOT to take down political signs that still remain on state roads

PennDOT officials have announced the department will begin to remove campaign signs from certain roadways.

The move comes a week after PennDOT spokesman Rich Kirkpatrick told the Tribune-Review his agency did not have enforcement powers to authorize the removal of political signs from state roads.

“I need to correct my statement in the article,” Kirkpatrick said in an email. “We do have enforcement responsibility under federal and state law on certain highways, and we are stepping up our activities in this regard in this region. Political signs do present a challenge because of their random placement and our need to prioritize maintenance staff time with other pressing duties.”

Local and political leaders said they were struggling to deal with leftover political signs from last year's presidential election that remained along roads and on private property months after votes were counted.

Municipal officials said there were no local laws in place requiring that signs be removed.

Hempfield Supervisor Chairman Doug Weimer has said he will introduce an ordinance that would require all political signs to be removed in the township in the weeks after an election is completed.