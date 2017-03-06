Excela stent saga moves to first civil trial in Westmoreland court

The first of what could be as many as 71 trials against Excela Health and two heart surgeons started Monday before a standing-room-only crowd at the Westmoreland County Courthouse.

Lawyers for a North Huntingdon man want a jury to determine whether their client underwent an unnecessarily operation in 2008 at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. Doctors at the Greensburg hospital are accused of improperly implanting cardiac stents into then 48-year-old Steven Sensenich.

“They almost killed him. Nobody has accepted responsibility for what they did to Steve and others,” Sensenich's lawyer, Victor Pribanic, said during his opening statement.

The lawsuit against Excela and Dr. Ehab Morcos is one of more than 100 filed following a disclosure the hospital made in early 2011. The health system notified 192 patients after reviews found evidence two doctors may have conducted unnecessary procedures to implant stents — mesh tubes used to expand blocked cardiac arteries to improve blood flow.

Records from the county court administrator's office show more than 40 cases have been settled or discontinued since the first lawsuits were filed in 2011.

The Sensenich case is the first to go to trial. The courtroom Monday was jammed with lawyers involved with current lawsuits and other pending litigation against Excela, Morcos and Dr. George Bou Samra, who was named as a defendant in dozens of other cases. Bou Samra is not a defendant in the Sensenich lawsuit.

Pribanic told jurors that although Sensenich was not part of the Excela's notification to patients about suspected problems, evidence indicated hospital officials had received reports as early as 2007 about potential irregularities involving cardiac procedures.

Sensenich received seven different stents during three operations in late 2008, including five he claims were unnecessary. Implantation of one stent led to significant operative problems and resulted in a potential life-threatening situation, Pribanic said.

Pribanic contended Excela first learned of potential problems after Westmoreland County Cardiology Inc. hired Bou Samra in late 2005 and Morcos a year later. Bou Samra and Morcos oversaw a dramatic increase in the number stent implants performed by Excela doctors, totalling more than 1,500 in some years and earning about $80 million in revenue for the hospital between 2007 and 2011, Pribanic said.

Excela attorney David Johnson claimed the hospital was not at fault for medical decisions made by Morcos and said administrators acted appropriately when they learned of potential issues with the stent program. The hospital undertook three independent reviews and ultimately decided to suspend Morcos and Bou Samra in early 2011, although the doctors resigned before that action could be finalized, Johnson said.

He told jurors that before 2011 the stent issue became mired in business and personality disputes between Westmoreland Cardiology and a competing heart practice based in Latrobe.

“Excela had to figure out if the dispute was about medicine or politics,” Johnson said, later adding that the hospital acted responsibly to protect its patients. “We would not be here were it not for the enhanced focus of Excela on patient safety.”

Meanwhile, Dan Carroll, the lawyer for Morcos, told jurors that his client determined all the stents implanted in Sensenich were medically necessary and any testimony about other cases in which the hospital suspected improper surgery should not be considered in this trial. Sensenich had been diagnosed with diabetes, high cholesterol and blood pressure and had a family history of heart disease — factors that put him at risk of a heart attack and made him a stent candidate, Carroll said.

“Six months later (after the surgeries), he showed improvement. The stenting had worked,” Carroll said.

Lynn Bell, representing Westmoreland Cardiology, told jurors the complaints against Morcos arose after his practice was targeted by Excela and competing doctor groups because of their success rate and reputation.

“It was his judgement his patients needed those stents,” Bell said in her opening statement.

Excela Chief Executive Officer Robert Rogalski, the first witnesses to testify, said the hospital acted immediately after he confirmed following the third outside review of patient records the growing pattern of unnecessary stent procedures. Rogalski, who had been named interim head of the Excela hospital chain in late 2009 and promoted three months later to the permanent position, said he ordered the intensive review of the stent program amid growing complaints from doctors in the health system and a finding that his hospital spent more than twice the amount, about $4.4 million, that another similarly sized hospital had for stents in 2010.

“We were not going to have a pattern of unnecessary stents while I was CEO,” Rogalski testified.

Rogalski will continue testifying Tuesday when the trial before Judge Anthony Marsili resumes. The judge said the trial is expected to last about two weeks.