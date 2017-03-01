Latrobe school board awards bids for new elementary school

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greater Latrobe School District officials plan to break ground March 10 for the new Latrobe Elementary School at the city's Old Athletic Field.

They'll do so knowing the project is starting out under budget, with construction contracts awarded Tuesday totaling $24.8 million.

That figure, about $2 million below the $27 million maximum cost authorized by the school board, includes six board-approved contracts from low bidders: Nello Construction of Canonsburg, general construction, $15,997,000; Vrabel Plumbing of Gibsonia, plumbing, $1,887,200; R&B Mechanical of Pittsburgh, HVAC construction, $2,297,576; Westmoreland Electric of Tarrs, electrical, $2,586,000; 11400 Inc. of Lancaster, food service construction, $408,000; Pennsylvania Roofing Systems of Bakerstown, roofing, $1,640,000.

“How often does a project start out at least a little bit under budget?” Superintendent Judith Swigart said. “We're excited.”

Forty-one contractors submitted sealed bids for the project. “I think, because of the number of bids, they were competitive,” Swigart said. “We had a good turnout, and we believe we have some great contractors to work with.”

The HVAC contract includes a digital control system by OZ Enterprises. The board opted to forgo wall-mounted sunscreens on the school's north face that would have cost an extra $100,000 and a $95,000 lightning protection system. Architect Hank Tkacik of Axis Architecture noted the construction site bordered by Ligonier and Cedar streets and Lincoln Avenue is not in a high-risk area for lightning strikes.

The board hired Construction Engineering Consultants of Pittsburgh, for a fee of $71,468, to complete testing and inspection of steel, concrete and other materials at the construction site. The firm earlier conducted test-drilling at the site.

The new two-story Latrobe school is expected to open for the fall 2018 semester, accommodating roughly 800 students in grades K-6 in its 125,000 square feet. It will replace the 101-year-old elementary building at Ligonier and Minehan Avenue that originally was the town's high school.

In a release announcing the groundbreaking, the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation observed the district “has not embarked on a project of this magnitude in over 40 years.”

Kathryn Elder, who joined the school board 34 years ago, said, “Since then, we have renovated or remodeled every building in the district to some degree or another,” leaving Latrobe Elementary the lone structure remaining to be addressed.

The Greater Latrobe School Authority, which is financing the elementary construction through a series of three bond issues, gained a new member — Barry Banker, appointed to serve through Dec. 31, 2018, filling out the term of the late John Fisher. Charles Gray was approved for a new five-year term on the authority.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit 2017-18 budget of $5.37 million, down by $175,312 from the previous year. Greater Latrobe's contribution is projected at $34,534, down by $1,065.

• Approved the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission Youth/Young Adult Survey for grades 9-12.

• Announced the Greater Latrobe Wind Ensemble students will perform with the River City Brass 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg, the senior high musical “Titanic” will be staged 7:30 p.m. March 17 and 18 and 1 p.m. March 19 in the school auditorium, and a National Art Honor Society exhibition is being held through March 31 at the Latrobe Art Center with a reception 6 to 8 p.m. March 9.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.