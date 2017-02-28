Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Former Greensburg physician to be sentenced for teen sex-for-drugs scheme

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 10:51 a.m.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Robert Franzino of Greensburg is led from the office of Magisterial District Judge James Albert after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing on charges related to allegedly offering pills and cash to a 15-year-old girl.

Updated 1 hour ago

A former Greensburg doctor who is accused in a sex-for-drugs scheme involving a 15-year-old girl will be sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh.

Robert R. Franzino, 61, was arrested by state authorities in March on charges he set up a sexual encounter with the teen. Federal prosecutors took over the case and charged him with enticing the girl into an underage sexual relationship, which carries a sentence of 10 years to life in prison.

Defense attorney Stanton Levenson says Franzino agreed to plead guilty to the lesser related charge in November to avoid a potentially longer sentence.

Franzino faces a likely sentence of 6 12 years in federal prison. Prosecutors and his attorney have agreed on the punishment, but a federal judge must still approve that when he is sentenced.

Franzino is accused of using messages sent via social media to offer the girl drugs and cash for sex between Sept. 9, 2015, and March 13.

A former emergency room physician, he pleaded guilty in 2002 to insurance fraud and violating state drug laws after he was charged with prescribing painkillers to four women in the hopes of having sex with them when he worked as a physician at Westmoreland Excela Hospital in Greensburg in 1999, according to court records.

He was sentenced to 10 years of probation and prohibited from practicing medicine in Pennsylvania until December 2005. Records show the state board of medicine revoked his license in November 2005.

State records indicate that Franzino never attempted to reactivate his medical license. Since his license revocation, he has worked as a consultant in medical malpractice cases, authorities said.

The Associated Press contributed.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.