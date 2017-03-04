History profs to share insights on Norvelt

The program is free for society members and $7 for others. With limited seating, reservations are recommended at 724-532-1935, ext. 210.

A presentation on the history book “Hope in Hard Times: Norvelt and the Struggle for Community During the Great Depression” is set for 7 p.m. Thursday in the Westmoreland County Historical Society's Calvin E. Pollins Library, 362 Sand Hill Road, off Route 30 in Unity. The book will be on sale.

Norvelt owes its 1934 founding to the New Deal's Subsistence Homestead program and its name to that program's staunchest champion, then-first lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

On May 21, 1937, when Roosevelt visited the federally financed and Quaker-managed village of 250 homes in Mt. Pleasant Township, resident Sara Kelley wanted to make a good impression and borrowed her mother's Fiesta ware. The distinguished guest was favorably impressed by the community and told the local media it was “very well planned, and the homes well constructed.”

Returning the compliment, the residents soon decided to rename their town, originally Westmoreland Homesteads, by combining the final syllables of Roosevelt's first and last names.

Three history professors with local ties have combined efforts to revive such accounts of Norvelt's early development in “Hope in Hard Times,” published last year by The Pennsylvania State University Press. Timothy Kelly of St. Vincent College near Latrobe, Michael Cary of Greensburg's Seton Hill University, and Margaret Power, a Hempfield Area High School graduate who teaches at the Illinois Institute of Technology, will share insights and period photos from their book Thursday at the Westmoreland County Historical Society office.

The authors concluded that Norvelt's eight-decade history has been a success story, though not all aspects of the community turned out as its planners envisioned.

At the height of the Great Depression, the town provided a new start in improved housing and a step up to the middle class for some of the area's most needy families, mainly those of laid-off coal miners.

Power was struck by one original Norvelt resident's recollection of how dramatic the move to Cape Cod-style homes with indoor plumbing was. “He would stare and stare at the flush toilet. He had no clue what it was,” Power said. “It was heartwarming to think what the New Deal programs were able to do for people.”

Homesteaders who made it through an extensive application process were assigned a dwelling sized to accommodate their number of offspring. The smallest had four rooms. Kelly noted Norvelt's planners “wanted to keep the size of the houses pretty small. They were concerned people would think it was too lavish.”

Cary noted Norvelt's early economy was assisted by a thriving poultry business, with each household provided at least 50 laying chickens and a coop to house them. A clothing factory opened in 1937, providing jobs until it was closed by a 1966 fire. But other agricultural enterprises, including hog, beef and dairy operations, “barely broke even,” Cary said, because prices were so low during the Great Depression.

The book, conceived in late 2008, took longer than anticipated for the authors to finish. With no original adult homesteaders remaining alive, the trio interviewed children and grandchildren of the families and conducted extensive research at national archives in Chicago and Washington, D.C., and at Quaker archives in Philadelphia.

Cary, who is secretary of the Norvelt Historical Society, said descendants of the town's original residents have kept many documents, including ledger books showing their rent payments of between $12.50 and $14.50, and they remain proud of their families' accomplishments in the planned community they were provided.

“It was not something they took for granted,” he said. “They worked hard to make it a success. It's kind of a Cinderella story.”

Physical reminders of Norvelt's origins can be found today, including its curvilinear residential streets, though most of the dwellings have been expanded.

Critics point out the government spent more on the homes than it received when it sold them to residents in 1946. But the three authors see another kind of payoff from the New Deal investment.

“A high percentage of the children and grandchildren are professionals with great jobs all over the country,” Cary said.

