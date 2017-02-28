Roadwork to close Hempfield walking trail

A popular Hempfield walking trail could close as early as this spring for reconstruction of roads within the Greensburg-Hempfield Industrial Park, including replacement of the often-damaged barrier separating pedestrians from traffic.

The Hempfield Board of Supervisors on Monday awarded Wilkinsburg-based Tresco Paving with the $635,260 contract to mill and reconstruct Woodward Drive and Garden Street, paid for mostly by a state multimodal transportation grant. The reconstruction will include the walking trail that loops around the inside of Woodward Drive and will replace the wooden barrier with a sturdier, PennDOT-approved metal guardrail.

As if to demonstrate that the wooden rail was not up to task, a driver crashed and took out a section of the barrier in front of the municipal building Monday morning while fumbling with a dropped cellphone, said board chairman Doug Weimer. He said there have been several crashes into the barrier since the beginning of the year. Temporary orange barriers filled the gap in the railing Monday evening.

Construction prep work and the closure of the trail could begin as early as April 1 if the warm weather continues, Weimer said. He said the township hoped the contractors would have the work done and the trail reopened to the public by early summer.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.