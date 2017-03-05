Mt. Pleasant Borough begins to gather ideas for mural that juvenile offenders will help paint

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A nondescript Mt. Pleasant Borough building with white siding will be the canvas for a mural designed and painted by community members and juvenile offenders.

Ideas about how the mural should look gleaned from public meetings — the first is Wednesday — will be combined into a design created by lead artist Bernie Wilke.

“It's a challenging job,” said Wilke, an art history professor at Westmoreland County Community College. “We're looking for general themes from people and even sort of general images to use. We believe that there's going to be a fair amount of unity among the comments.”

The project is the first local “restorative justice” initiative based on a similar program in Philadelphia in which former inmates are given temporary jobs producing murals. The City of Philadelphia Mural Arts Program helps eliminate blight and reintegrates former prisoners into the community.

Area officials attended a presentation about Philadelphia's program at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg in February 2016. Tim Holler, assistant professor of criminal justice at the college, is moving ahead with replicating the idea here as project director of the Community Arts & Reintegration Project for Westmoreland County.

The first community meeting will include a discussion of concepts to include in the mural's design. The session will be held at American Architectural Salvage in Mt. Pleasant, which will be the site of the mural.

Westmoreland Community Action CEO Tay Waltenbaugh said the organization — it operates American Architectural Salvage — had been contemplating a mural on the side of the building that faces the Coal & Coke Trail.

“I'm excited to get that up and running,” he said.

Addie Beighley, director of the county's juvenile probation department, is excited about the possibilities, too. Juvenile offenders can connect with community members and earn their support while using time spent on the mural project as what Beighley called “meaningful” credits toward their community service requirements.

“I think it's a really great opportunity,” she said. “We want them to, when they leave our system, be a law-abiding citizen.”

Wilke has completed 72 similar community murals, mainly in Indiana and Philadelphia, working with various local groups.

“The process is kind of similar with whichever group I'm working with,” he said. “It's a great opportunity for people to make a mark on the community.”

Once a design is finalized, community members will be joined by juvenile offenders to paint small squares of the mural that will be pieced together and hung on the side of American Architectural Salvage.

“It's all paint-by-numbers style,” Holler said.

He hopes that adults on probation and inmates being released from the Westmoreland County Prison can join community members to create murals in other communities as well.

“This was kind of to be a reintegration project,” Holler said. “We're starting this with juveniles with hopes that the community starts to loosen up.”

Initial funding came from the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County. Holler said organizers will have to raise funds to cover other costs.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.