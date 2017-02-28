Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Pitt-Johnstown to name two buildings after late congressman Murtha

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 3:18 p.m.
In this Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2008 file photo, U. S. Rep. John Murtha, D-Pa., addresses supporters after his re-election at his headquarters in Johnstown, Pa.

Two facilities at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown were formally approved Tuesday to be named after late U.S. Rep. John P. Murtha of Cambria County.

The university's board of trustees in Pittsburgh renamed Pitt-Johnstown's Engineering and Science Building after Murtha and officially designated the John P. Murtha Center for Public Service and National Competitiveness, which is slated to open in April.

Murtha died in 2010 at age 77. He represented Pennsylvania's 12th congressional district, which included Johnstown in Cambria County and portions of Fayette, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties, for nearly 36 years.

Murtha, a Pitt alumnus, was Pennsylvania's longest-serving member of congress in history and chaired the House appropriations subcommittee on defense.

The Murtha Center will provide programming that focuses on public policy, civic engagement, military service and economic development. It will include an exhibit where visitors can access the John P. Murtha Congressional Papers, a collection of Murtha's personal documents and possessions that were donated to Pitt by his widow, Joyce Murtha.

