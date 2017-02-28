Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Fayette County man gets 6 to 12 years in prison for assaulting Rostraver officers

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 4:54 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Brownsville man was sentenced Tuesday to serve up to 12 years in prison for assaulting two Rostraver police officers who were trying to make an arrest last year.

Charles L. Bell, 51, pleaded guilty to several counts of aggravated and simple assault in connection with an incident April 7 as police officers attempted to arrest him and a woman suspected of a robbery at a Charleroi gas station earlier that day.

According to court records, Bell kicked and punched the officers during the arrest.

In addition to the assault case, Bell pleaded guilty to attempted theft and conspiracy charges associated with an incident three days earlier in which he was accused of demanding money from a clerk at a Rostraver gas station.

He also pleaded guilty to attempted robbery at a convenience store in Rostraver on April 7.

Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani ordered Bell serve 6 to 12 years in prison.

Bell's co-defendant — Wendy Victor, 23, of Uniontown — pleaded guilty in December for her role in the two incidents at the convenience stores and was sentenced by Feliciani to serve 11 12 to 23 months.

