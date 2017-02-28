Jeannette man allegedly found with stolen jewelry after an overdose charged with recent burglary of Hempfield pawn shop

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police on Tuesday charged a Jeannette man accused of having jewelry in his possession when he overdosed at a bank last weekend in connection to the recent heist of a Hempfield pawn shop.

Kenneth J. Rossi, 54, is charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief and criminal trespass for allegedly stealing $40,000 worth of jewelry from Jake's Haggle during an overnight burglary on Feb. 22.

Surveillance video at the Route 30 business showed a man wearing tan work boots, a tossle cap and a black bandana around his face as he smashed the glass front door and broke display cases holding the jewelry. Rossi's boots had what appears to be glass shards in the tongue, police said. A bandana, gloves and cap that police found along Millersale Road, near the pawn shop, will analyzed for DNA evidence, police said.

North Huntingdon police accused Rossi of having a small bag of jewelry containing white price tags used by pawn shops when he overdosed shortly before noon Saturday at a PNC Bank on Norwin Avenue in North Huntingdon. Ambulance personnel revived Rossi and gave police four men's rings and a pawn shop slip in Rossi's possession. The slip indicated he had recently pawned several pieces of jewelry for $402. Rossi was acquiring a safety deposit box at the bank when he collapsed, police said.

Jake Cunningham, owner of Jake's Haggle Hut, said he identified several items stolen from his shop that were found on Rossi.

North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware on Tuesday arraigned Rossi on burglary charges and set bond at $50,000.

Rossi already was in the Westmoreland County Prison on $75,000 bond for charges filed Saturday of receiving stolen property.

A preliminary hearing on all charges is set for March 22.

