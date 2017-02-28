Norwin hires lab to test water at all its facilities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Following reports of lead in drinking water around the country, Norwin has hired an independent laboratory to test the water at all schools and facilities such as the football stadium.

Environmental Service Laboratories Inc. is expected to test early this month to determine if the water contains lead, copper, metals or total coliform bacteria, which has the potential to cause illness. The school board awarded a $2,021 contract to Environmental Service Laboratories last week.

Superintendent William Kerr told school officials that the district does not have any problem with the water quality in its building, but the testing is a proactive and precautionary measure.

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County supplies Norwin with its water.

Authority reports show the water is safe, Kerr stated in a recent letter to district parents. Because Norwin buildings were either renovated or newly constructed between 2002 and 2009, all water supply lines follow requirements for being lead free, he said.

Norwin will make results of the water testing available upon request through the district's Department of Facilities and Property Services.

The district's decision came on the heels of the Butler Area School District's closure of Summit Elementary School in January because of lead and E. coli contamination in well water. Three district administrators resigned over the growing scandal and allegations of a cover-up.

Kerr stated in his letter that most of the findings of high lead content in school buildings tend to be at schools supplied by well water or which have not been recently renovated.

Regina B. Holley, president of the Pittsburgh Public Schools board of directors, said each school in the district has at least one water fountain that filters out lead. She said she would like to have every fountain equipped with a filter but was unsure how much that would cost.

Bob Bauder contributed. Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.