Westmoreland

Newsmaker: Nadene Bruce
Jeff Himler | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

Nadene Bruce

Noteworthy: Bruce was named Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer for the Westmoreland County 4-H program at its 2017 leader kickoff dinner. She was recognized for demonstrating exemplary service to 4-H while promoting volunteerism.

Age: 53

Residence: Washington Township

Family: Husband, Douglas; four children, Natalie Evans, 33; Stephanie Kennedy, 30; Tyler, 26; and Erin, 20; four grandchildren

Education: Associate degree in accounting

Background: A former 4-H member, Bruce has served as a 4-H leader for 34 years, carrying on the tradition of her parents and active longtime club leaders Jim and Emma Dunmire. Bruce is a project leader in the Beaver Run 4-H Club, helping young members learn skills in areas such as nutrition, babysitting, crocheting and first aid. She served on a regional 4-H Leaders Symposium Committee for more than a decade. She helps her father prepare the 4-H exhibition building for the annual Westmoreland Fair, where she is superintendent for special projects ranging from geology and forestry displays to robotics and LEGO creations.

In January 2000, she joined the Kiski Valley chapter of Habitat for Humanity. She serves as treasurer of the nonprofit that builds or renovates affordable dwellings and puts woodworking abilities she gained through 4-H to use as a Habitat construction crew member. Making homemade jams is a favorite pursuit Bruce picked up through the 4-H program and has shared with younger family members.

Quote: “You see the growth of knowledge and skills of these children as they go through the years. I enjoy watching these kids grow into adults and learn things that will help them in their everyday lives.”

