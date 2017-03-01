$60K sought for upgrades to Jeannette park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Five community entities have been asked to pitch in $60,000 to update a Jeannette park along the city's border with Penn Township.

Westmoreland Community Action plans to completely renovate the tennis courts at Altman Park, remove tree roots from the walking track and replace the track with new blacktop, according to organization CEO Tay Waltenbaugh.

“It's such a well-used facility,” he said.

Westmoreland Community Action requested contributions of $12,000 each from the city, Jeannette Recreation Commission, Penn Township, Jeannette City School District and the Jeannette Community Action Team for the project, which is slated to be completed by early summer. The park is nestled in a residential area along Altman Road, which separates Penn Township and Jeannette. City manager Michael Nestico said Jeannette maintains the park.

“The neighborhood up there is a mix of Jeannette and Penn Township residents,” he said.

There are two small parking areas at the park, which has four tennis courts, a baseball field, a playground area, a swing set, a pavilion and a small building that houses a kitchen.

“The park has a lot of volume,” Nestico said. “It's rented out quite a lot in the summer.”

Mayor Richard Jacobelli estimated the paved walking track is about a half-mile.

“I enjoy the park personally,” he said. “It's an asset to the community; anyone can utilize it through rentals.”

Work will begin if all of the entities approve the spending. Waltenbaugh said he has gotten formal confirmation from the school district and the Jeannette Community Action Team, which is a group of volunteers formed through a tax-credit program.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.