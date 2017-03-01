Greensburg man charged with abusing pit bull, trying to flee

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg man attempting to avoid an animal cruelty investigation was arrested by city police Tuesday night inside the Westmoreland County Transit station waiting for a bus to leave town.

Steven R. Frazier, 39, was ordered held in the county prison on $25,000 bond following his arraignment before Night Court Judge Mark Mansour on charges of animal cruelty, flight to avoid apprehension, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

City Patrolman Elliott Fejes reported in an affidavit of probable cause that three juveniles walking near Frazier's residence on the 500 block of Grove Street about 7:06 p.m. Tuesday called police to report a man abusing his spotted white pitbull in the backyard.

When the unnamed juveniles attempted to intercede, Fejes reported that Frazier told them “to get the (expletive) away from my backyard.”

Fejes reported that when the juveniles continued to question Frazier over the condition of the dog “because he was throwing up blood” he again ordered them off his property and “picked the dog up by her leash, threw her through the air into the back door and the dog fell to the ground ... inside the house.”

The juveniles also told police that they saw Frazier kick the dog three times.

When police arrived, Fejes reported that Frazier had departed but someone who knew him reported he was headed to the bus station “to go south.”

Fejes said Frazier has lived in Florida.

Police reported Frazier was apprehended at the bus station with “all of his belongings” and a suspected marijuana pipe in his jacket pocket.

Police reported that the dog required treatment by a veterinarian.

Frazier's hearing is scheduled March 9 before senior District Judge James Falcon in Greensburg.