Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg man charged with abusing pit bull, trying to flee

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 1:33 p.m.

Updated 26 minutes ago

A Greensburg man attempting to avoid an animal cruelty investigation was arrested by city police Tuesday night inside the Westmoreland County Transit station waiting for a bus to leave town.

Steven R. Frazier, 39, was ordered held in the county prison on $25,000 bond following his arraignment before Night Court Judge Mark Mansour on charges of animal cruelty, flight to avoid apprehension, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

City Patrolman Elliott Fejes reported in an affidavit of probable cause that three juveniles walking near Frazier's residence on the 500 block of Grove Street about 7:06 p.m. Tuesday called police to report a man abusing his spotted white pitbull in the backyard.

When the unnamed juveniles attempted to intercede, Fejes reported that Frazier told them “to get the (expletive) away from my backyard.”

Fejes reported that when the juveniles continued to question Frazier over the condition of the dog “because he was throwing up blood” he again ordered them off his property and “picked the dog up by her leash, threw her through the air into the back door and the dog fell to the ground ... inside the house.”

The juveniles also told police that they saw Frazier kick the dog three times.

When police arrived, Fejes reported that Frazier had departed but someone who knew him reported he was headed to the bus station “to go south.”

Fejes said Frazier has lived in Florida.

Police reported Frazier was apprehended at the bus station with “all of his belongings” and a suspected marijuana pipe in his jacket pocket.

Police reported that the dog required treatment by a veterinarian.

Frazier's hearing is scheduled March 9 before senior District Judge James Falcon in Greensburg.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.