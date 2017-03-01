Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Registration Saturday for new Latrobe youth football program

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 6:24 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Registration for a new Greater Latrobe School District Youth Football Program will be held 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the senior high Center for Student Creativity. The program, beginning in the 2017-18 school year, was approved by the school board 7-0 Tuesday, with Michael Zorch and William Mohler absent.

According to Athletic Director Mark Mears, there will be no fee to join teams that will play against rivals from Connellsville and Mt. Pleasant in three groupings by grade — 1 and 2 (flag football), 3 and 4, and 5 and 6. Practices will be held at Rotary Park, near the high school. Games will be played on Rossi Field.

Leaders of existing youth football programs in Latrobe and Unity have questioned the need for the school-based program. Mears said it is meant to align more closely with the district's junior high and high school programs and will be led by volunteer coaches who will complete a certification course including concussion and heat-stroke training. Mears said the coaches will be guided by the varsity football staff and by former St. Vincent College head coach Bob Colbert, who has offered to assist.

According to information on the district website, coach applicants are to submit a letter of interest, brief resume and proof of clearances to the athletic office by March 15. Parents interested in organizing an affiliated cheerleading program are to submit similar documents by March 30.

