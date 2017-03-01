I-70 bridge closure postponed until next week
Updated 1 hour ago
PennDOT has postponed closure of the Center Avenue bridge that crosses Interstate 70 in New Stanton until Monday, a date that is subject to favorable weather and completion of utility relocations.
The closure, originally anticipated this week, will allow crews to demolish and replace the bridge — a process expected to take up to 100 days to complete. While work is underway, motorists will be detoured along Pennsylvania Avenue, a series of three new connected roundabouts and Bair Boulevard.
Opened late last week, the roundabouts are circular intersections that require all motorists to travel counter-clockwise, yielding to vehicles already in the intersection. Two of the roundabouts are part of a revamped I-70 interchange.
The nearby Center Avenue bridge over Sewickley Creek is tentatively set for a March 15 closure, continuing for up to 130 days for a deck replacement. The official detour for that bridge will follow sections of South Center Avenue, Technology Drive, Route 119 and I-70.