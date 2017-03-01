Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

I-70 bridge closure postponed until next week

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 5:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

PennDOT has postponed closure of the Center Avenue bridge that crosses Interstate 70 in New Stanton until Monday, a date that is subject to favorable weather and completion of utility relocations.

The closure, originally anticipated this week, will allow crews to demolish and replace the bridge — a process expected to take up to 100 days to complete. While work is underway, motorists will be detoured along Pennsylvania Avenue, a series of three new connected roundabouts and Bair Boulevard.

Opened late last week, the roundabouts are circular intersections that require all motorists to travel counter-clockwise, yielding to vehicles already in the intersection. Two of the roundabouts are part of a revamped I-70 interchange.

The nearby Center Avenue bridge over Sewickley Creek is tentatively set for a March 15 closure, continuing for up to 130 days for a deck replacement. The official detour for that bridge will follow sections of South Center Avenue, Technology Drive, Route 119 and I-70.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.