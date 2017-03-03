Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Latrobe rec board puts hockey rink plans on hold over parking, traffic concerns
Jeff Himler | Friday, March 3, 2017, 10:39 a.m.

A proposal to relocate Latrobe's popular dek hockey arena from Lincoln Avenue to Memorial Drive is on hold while recreation officials attempt to address neighboring residents' concerns about parking and traffic.

Several residents of nearby Irving Avenue and Virginia Street told the Latrobe-Greater Latrobe School District Parks and Recreation Commission that adding the hockey arena to youth recreation facilities near Memorial Stadium would lead to increased traffic hazards for young children who play there and increased competition for on-street parking spaces used by residents who lack an off-street alternative.

“You're putting more people at risk by putting dek hockey down there,” said Virginia Street resident Bethaney Calabrace. “We had problems this past summer. Cars were flying, not anywhere close to the speed limit. We've had numerous kids almost get hit.”

If the dek hockey move is approved, “We're going to have more traffic going down that way,” Calabrace said, asking what police enforcement would be available.

Chairwoman Susan Mains said Thursday parks and recreation Director Craig Shevchik had discussed those concerns with Latrobe police, and Shevchik said he will address them further with city officials.

Shevchik recommended constructing the new hockey arena along Memorial because there is adequate room there for the 150- by 80-foot facility, with a pro shop and restrooms, while maintaining some open green space.

The commission also has considered constructing the arena at Cardinal Park on First Avenue, but Shevchik said that would displace some soccer facilities there.

He said those registering for the dek hockey program could be instructed to park in the Memorial Stadium lot, just one-tenth mile away from the recommended arena site.

“Nobody's going to park at the stadium. It's too far to walk,” Calabrace argued.

Commission members suggested permit parking as an option for residents so they wouldn't be ousted from their spots by those driving to participate in dek hockey or other sports.

Latrobe City Manager Wayne Jones said residents would be considered for parking permits if they apply. But, he said, that would eventually add to the parking crunch “because you're losing parking spaces.”

Some residents also were upset that the arena would displace a popular playground along Memorial.

Tammy Bailey said she moved to her home on Irving so her children could join neighbors' kids in enjoying the Memorial playground. “We can sit on our porches and watch them,” she said.

The commission must find a site for a new arena because the Lincoln Avenue location has been taken over by the school district to construct the new Latrobe Elementary School.

Mains said revenue the city received when it sold the Lincoln Avenue property to the district will help pay for the new hockey arena, budgeted at $250,000. That property sale included a stipulation that the arena must remain within city limits.

Shevchik said he plans to rent an arena at Twin Lakes Park east of Greensburg for this spring's hockey season, set for March 25 through June 7, and have a new rink constructed in time for fall games.

Dek hockey is “one of our biggest attractions, so we can't just forgo it,” Mains said. About 40 players use the arena twice a week.

Shevchik said there is a plan to develop a new playground with updated equipment at the Memorial site, but more funding will be needed to cover the estimated cost of $70,000 to $100,000.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

