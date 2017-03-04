West Newton to meet on drilling company's water pipeline plan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

West Newton borough officials are concerned about a company's plans to draw water from the Youghiogheny River to support future hydraulic fracturing in southwest Westmoreland County.

The plans proposed by Chevron Appalachia LLC include the installation of a pump on the east bank of the river and the construction of an underground pipeline that would traverse about 416 feet of borough property near the sewage treatment plant, company spokesman Nathan Calvert said.

“The pipeline will transport fresh water from the withdrawal point to areas in Westmoreland County where we intend to have operations in the future,” Calvert said.

Chevron is in the early stages of the project, but borough officials, including two councilwomen, have concerns that they want to raise at a work session scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.

Councilwomen Arlene Tomich and Connie Pollock signed their names to a notice posted at several downtown businesses that calls for property owners and “other concerned people” to attend the meeting.

The women said they don't want anything to disturb the tranquility of the town or threaten the well-being of the Yough River, which West Newton relies on for tourism-related income. Canoers and kayakers pass through town on the river, while bicyclists ride through on the Great Allegheny Passage, which parallels the river from McKeesport to Confluence.

“We just wanted to make everybody aware of what's going on and how it may affect our community,” Tomich said. “Our river is shallow — it's not that deep. When you start taking that water out, that's a lot of water.”

Tomich and Pollock estimated that the withdrawal rate could be 1 million gallons per day per well, but Calvert said it's too early to say how much water Chevron will need.

“We would request a certain amount,” he said, noting that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will have the final say. “The DEP will weigh in on what will be an appropriate withdrawal amount based on the source's flow and volume rate.”

DEP spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said Chevron has a water management plan on file, but no amendments or permit applications pertaining to the West Newton pipeline have been received.

Chevron Appalachia, whose offices are in Coraopolis, expects to continue with right-of-way acquisition and engineering and design work for the rest of the year, followed by the DEP permitting process. Construction of the pipeline is scheduled to begin in mid-2018, Calvert said.

The water from the Yough River would be used while the wells are being fracked, he said. Energy companies such as Chevron use the technique to extract oil and gas from shale rock, injecting a mixture of water, sand and chemicals into the ground. Once the wells have been fracked, they begin producing gas that is captured and piped elsewhere.

Chevron Appalachia has an estimated 379 active wells in southwest Pennsylvania, including 50 in Westmoreland County and 18 in South Huntingdon Township. Calvert said the water pipeline likely would service wells that are in the early stages of development.

Having a pipeline would cut down on the number of trucks needed to transport water to the well pads, he said. “Chevron is committed to safety and prefers to transport fresh water through water lines where possible, rather than trucks,” Calvert said.

Tomich is concerned that the pump and pipeline activity will be noisy and disturb that part of town, which includes the Filbern Manor apartment building, a Giant Eagle and a ballpark. A map provided to the borough shows the pump on private property owned by R&R Auto Recycling, just north of the area described by Tomich.

Council is reviewing a right-of-way agreement that includes a $500 payment to the borough, plus $20 per linear foot if Chevron exercises the option to construct the pipeline.

Mayor Mary Popovich and council President George Molovich said they need more information. Popovich, who votes only in case of a tie, was absent from the February council meeting where the Chevron proposal was first discussed.

“I'm for the safety of everybody,” she said, “but you have to have the facts to make a determination.”

“I personally don't have a problem with a water pipe going through,” Molovich said. “You're taking thousands of those trucks off the road. That's a plus for me.”

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280 or shuba@tribweb.com.