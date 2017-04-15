Newsmaker: Jessica Brecht
Newsworthy: Brecht was recently selected to participate in the first Regional Leaders Academy for Pennsylvania School Librarians. The Academy, a joint project of the Pennsylvania School Librarians Association and University of Pittsburgh School Library Certification Program, seeks to enhance school library programs and create the next generation of library leaders.
Age: 39
Residence: Jeannette
Family: Husband, James Lim; five daughters
Education: Bachelor's degrees in English and women's studies, Oberlin College, 2002; master's of library science, University of Michigan, 2006
Occupation: K-8 librarian, Jeannette City School District.
Background: Born and raised in Jeannette, Brecht worked as a librarian in the Pittsburgh Diocese schools and as a teacher in the Greensburg Diocese schools prior to joining Jeannette schools two years ago. Her hobbies include reading, gardening, raising chickens and beekeeping.
Quote: “Libraries are for accessing information and learning how to evaluate information, which is really relevant in the era of fake news. And they are still really relevant and important to fostering a love of reading for children.”