Seward woman accused of threatening county judge released from jail

A Seward woman accused of threatening a Westmoreland County judge is scheduled for plea court next month.

Bail for Tammy L. Felbaum, 58, was reduced Thursday from $100,000 to a recognizance bond Thursday, permitting her release from the Westmoreland County Prison. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing on the charges.

Felbaum has been held in the jail since Feb. 6, when police allege she claimed to have in her purse guns, an Uzi and a rocket launcher when she went through metal detectors at the courthouse before a scheduled civil court hearing before Judge Chris Scherer.

On Thursday, Park Police Officer Joshua Fox said a tentative agreement would allow Felbaum to plead guilty to disorderly conduct, a summary offense. A terroristic threats charge would be dropped. A judge has to approve the agreement. A hearing is set for April 19.

Felbaum was born a man — Thomas Wyda — in Uniontown but underwent a sex-change operation after self-castration and was granted a name change in 1978. She previously served 5 1⁄ 2 to 11 years in prison for the 2001 botched castration and overdose death of her sixth husband, James Felbaum, 40, in Butler County. She maintained her innocence at trial.

She also served 21 to 60 months in prison and two years of probation in connection with 2006 threats made to Butler County officials.