Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Hemp operation greenlighted for Westmoreland County
Kevin Zwick | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 1:06 p.m.
In this June 23, 2016, photo, plants mature on a hemp farm in Pueblo, Colo. Three years into the nation's hemp experiment, the crop's hazy market potential is starting to come into focus. Most of it is being pressed for therapeutic oils, not processed into rope or fabric or more traditional products. Authorized for research and experimental growth in the 2014 Farm Bill, hemp is being grown this year on about 6,900 acres nationwide, according to industry tallies based on state reports.

Updated 8 minutes ago

A Westmoreland County-based coalition has received conditional approval for one of 14 industrial hemp research certificates from the state Department of Agriculture.

Rep. Eric Nelson, R-Greensburg, who helped spearhead the coalition of agriculture, academia and industry, said Thursday the hemp crop is expected to be planted in late April for the 2017 growing season.

The crop will be grown on brownfield land owned by the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation. The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg will conduct a market analysis study, and Penn State Extension will assist two Hempfield farmers in growing the product.

The coalition's goal is create “hemp-crete” for building products as well as high-end horse bedding, food, vitamin supplements and clothing.

Industrial hemp is related to marijuana but has a lower concentration of the psychoactive chemical known as THC. It was commercially grown in the United States until after World War II.

Kevin Zwick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2856 or kzwick@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.