Hemp operation greenlighted for Westmoreland County
Updated 8 minutes ago
A Westmoreland County-based coalition has received conditional approval for one of 14 industrial hemp research certificates from the state Department of Agriculture.
Rep. Eric Nelson, R-Greensburg, who helped spearhead the coalition of agriculture, academia and industry, said Thursday the hemp crop is expected to be planted in late April for the 2017 growing season.
The crop will be grown on brownfield land owned by the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation. The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg will conduct a market analysis study, and Penn State Extension will assist two Hempfield farmers in growing the product.
The coalition's goal is create “hemp-crete” for building products as well as high-end horse bedding, food, vitamin supplements and clothing.
Industrial hemp is related to marijuana but has a lower concentration of the psychoactive chemical known as THC. It was commercially grown in the United States until after World War II.
