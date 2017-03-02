Grants fund STEM resources for 3 districts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Coding for kindergartners. Genetics and DNA analysis for third-graders. Robotics and automation for fifth-graders.

These are just some of the hands-on learning opportunities that could be offered to students in three Westmoreland County school districts starting next school year, thanks to grants awarded by Chevron's Appalachia Partnership Initiative.

Belle Vernon Area School District, Hempfield Area School District and Yough School District all received grants, in varying amounts, to purchase science curriculums and materials from the nonprofit Project Lead the Way.

“It's going to change the way we're teaching science,” said Brian Grindle, science teacher at Yough Intermediate Middle School, which received a $50,000 grant to implement fifth- and sixth-grade robotics courses starting in the 2017-18 school year.

Yough Intermediate Middle School Principal Kevin Smetak said he believes these new programs will give students even more opportunities to learn about real-world applications of the skills they learn in the classroom, preparing them for jobs in these fields in the future.

Project Lead the Way specializes in developing curriculums designed to expose students to STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — fields through projects that simulate real-world problems and experiences. For example, students learning about robotics and automation might be asked to build a robot capable of transporting hazardous materials from a disaster site. Another curriculum teaches students about the human brain by asking them to design and create a video or podcast to educate their peers about concussions and sports injuries.

“It's more exploration and open-ended, where the children are involved more in design and learning as they're going through the models,” said Audrey Dell, principal of West Point Elementary School in the Hempfield Area School District. She added that exposing students to STEM skills at a young age will help them build the foundation they will need to be successful in middle and high school.

Hempfield received a total of $100,000 to use across its five elementary schools. Computer technology teachers will be trained over the summer and will select the curricula for next school year.

The Belle Vernon Area School District received $10,000 to be used in one of its elementary schools.

The funding came from Chevron's Appalachia Partnership Initiative, which focuses on STEM education and workforce development in the region. Project Lead the Way is one of many programs supported by the initiative since it was launched by Chevron in 2014.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867 or jmartines@tribweb.com.