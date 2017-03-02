Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

PA's failure to comply with federal ID law could cost residents nearly $1B, groups warn
Michael Walton | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 4:48 p.m.
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
At the Pittsburgh International Airport, Friday, Jan. 22, 2016, travelers waiting to pass through security are greeted with cancelled flights to the south and east, including Washington D.C., Newark, and Philadelphia, by early afternoon, due to this weekend's predicted blizzard.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
People weave through the security checkpoint line at the departure gate in the Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday.

Updated 5 minutes ago

Pennsylvanians hoping to board commercial flights in 2018 could shell out hundreds of millions of dollars on passports if the state continues to shirk federal identification requirements, according to an aviation trade group.

Starting in January, Transportation Security Agency officials are scheduled to stop accepting Pennsylvania driver's licenses as acceptable identification for boarding airplanes. The looming deadline results from the state's non-compliance with the REAL ID Act, which Congress passed in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards.

State officials this year pledged to solve the ID compliance problems. The Aviation Council of Pennsylvania on Thursday said failure to do so could see millions of Pennsylvanians spend as much as $966 million obtaining passports if they want to fly.

“Most of us rely on driver's licenses to serve as our main form of identification,” Debra Bowman, the council's executive director said in a statement. “Not being able to use them when we fly is going to be extremely problematic.”

In 2012, Pennsylvania lawmakers passed a law that prohibited participation in the REAL ID program, citing among other concerns an estimated $140 million cost to come into compliance, which some officials characterized as an unfunded federal mandate.

Homeland Security officials in October said Pennsylvania IDs failed to meet several REAL ID requirements.

DHS originally gave the state until Jan. 30 to fix the issues or federal agencies would begin rejecting Pennsylvania driver's licenses as official forms of identification for entering military bases, nuclear power plants and other federal facilities, with a commercial air travel prohibition set to follow in 2018.

In January, DHS extended the first deadline after Gov. Tom Wolf and bipartisan lawmakers pledged to resolve the problems during the current legislative session.

State officials then did not have an estimate for the cost of moving into compliance. Wolf's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Aviation Council, in conjunction with Washington D.C.-based secure license advocacy group Keeping IDentities Safe, estimated 2.4 million to 5.8 million Pennsylvania residents who travel once per year will need to acquire passports if the state fails REAL ID compliance. The cost would range between $408 million and $966 million in 2018, the groups said.

First-time passport applicants older than 16 pay $110, plus a $25 “execution fee,” according to the U.S. Department of State.

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5627 or mwalton@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.