Turnpike agency no longer defendant in lawsuit filed by abuse victim

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has been dismissed as a defendant in a federal civil damage lawsuit filed by a Fayette County woman who was sexually abused by a former turnpike maintenance supervisor who is now in prison.

In an opinion filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon also ruled the victim, who was 12 when the abuse began in 2009, can proceed with the civil damage claims against the ex-turnpike supervisor, John S. Longo, 60, of Hempfield. Longo was a supervisor of the turnpike's Harrison City shed in Penn Township, where some of the abuse occurred.

In her 12-page ruling, Bissoon said in the victim's complaint she failed to provide any evidence that the turnpike commission knew of or tolerated the assaults.

While Bissoon said she was “appalled by the facts of this case, (the victim) has alleged no facts showing that Defendant Turnpike knew of — let alone was deliberately indifferent to — Defendant Longo's alleged sexual assaults on Plaintiff.”

Bissoon said the victim could file a second, amended complaint against the agency by March 15 in federal court in Pittsburgh.

In January 2015, Longo was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography. U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer also sentenced him to 15 years of probation.

At Longo's sentencing, Fischer said the victim wrote in a letter that she thought Longo was helping her become a model and that he had ruined her life.

Prosecutors alleged Longo and Lisa A. Renze, 51, of Uniontown, who worked at the same turnpike facility, groomed the victim to accept her role. The abuse continued for two years.

In November 2014, Fischer sentenced Renze to 16 years and eight months in prison and 15 years of probation. Renze is not named as a defendant in the victim's civil lawsuit.

The victim claims in the lawsuit that she continues to suffer “mental anguish, emotional distress and physical injury, including but not limited to, psychological problems, embarrassment and humiliation to the extent that her general health and vitality are impaired and may continue to be impaired for an indefinite period of time.”

The lawsuit said employees at the turnpike shed were aware of Longo's behavior with the minor but did not report his unlawful conduct.