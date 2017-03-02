Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Turnpike agency no longer defendant in lawsuit filed by abuse victim

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 4:42 p.m.

Updated 8 minutes ago

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has been dismissed as a defendant in a federal civil damage lawsuit filed by a Fayette County woman who was sexually abused by a former turnpike maintenance supervisor who is now in prison.

In an opinion filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon also ruled the victim, who was 12 when the abuse began in 2009, can proceed with the civil damage claims against the ex-turnpike supervisor, John S. Longo, 60, of Hempfield. Longo was a supervisor of the turnpike's Harrison City shed in Penn Township, where some of the abuse occurred.

In her 12-page ruling, Bissoon said in the victim's complaint she failed to provide any evidence that the turnpike commission knew of or tolerated the assaults.

While Bissoon said she was “appalled by the facts of this case, (the victim) has alleged no facts showing that Defendant Turnpike knew of — let alone was deliberately indifferent to — Defendant Longo's alleged sexual assaults on Plaintiff.”

Bissoon said the victim could file a second, amended complaint against the agency by March 15 in federal court in Pittsburgh.

In January 2015, Longo was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography. U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer also sentenced him to 15 years of probation.

At Longo's sentencing, Fischer said the victim wrote in a letter that she thought Longo was helping her become a model and that he had ruined her life.

Prosecutors alleged Longo and Lisa A. Renze, 51, of Uniontown, who worked at the same turnpike facility, groomed the victim to accept her role. The abuse continued for two years.

In November 2014, Fischer sentenced Renze to 16 years and eight months in prison and 15 years of probation. Renze is not named as a defendant in the victim's civil lawsuit.

The victim claims in the lawsuit that she continues to suffer “mental anguish, emotional distress and physical injury, including but not limited to, psychological problems, embarrassment and humiliation to the extent that her general health and vitality are impaired and may continue to be impaired for an indefinite period of time.”

The lawsuit said employees at the turnpike shed were aware of Longo's behavior with the minor but did not report his unlawful conduct.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.