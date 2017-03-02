2 charged in payroll theft involving Murrysville trucking company
Murrysville police charged two employees at a local trucking company with theft and conspiracy Thursday.
According to the criminal complaint filed with District Judge Charles R. Conway, Kerry Ann Schmidt managed the payroll for MVP Leasing Inc. and overpaid one of the company's owner-operators, Eric Hall, by nearly $15,700 between June 2014 and June 2016. The company's owners fired her shortly after discovering discrepancies in the payroll last June.
The complaint said Schmidt told her employers she was trying to keep drivers happy so they wouldn't leave and denied favoring Hall, but police said all but one of the discrepancies went to him. Her stepfather allegedly called the company and offered to reimburse them in exchange for not filing charges, police said.
Schmidt, 44, of Jeannette was charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by failing to disburse funds, conspiracy to commit theft, tampering with records and misapplying entrusted funds. Hall, 51, of Murrysville was charged with theft and conspiracy. Both are scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Judge Conway April 18.