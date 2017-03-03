Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Embattled former Mt. Pleasant Area High School volunteer quits volunteer job at Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Matthew Santoni | Friday, March 3, 2017, 8:30 p.m.

Updated 57 minutes ago

A former Mt. Pleasant Area High School volunteer accused of sending inappropriate texts to teenagers also has resigned his position as a volunteer coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, which is cooperating with investigators.

Kinesiology, health and sport sciences major Ty Holler, 23, was volunteering to coach baseball and football at Mt. Pleasant in 2014 when, police said, he sent two members of the football team pictures of topless females he said were IUP students in an apparent effort to get the teens to send explicit pictures in return.

Michelle Fryling, an IUP spokeswoman, said Holler had resigned from his volunteer position with the university's football team but remained enrolled at the school as of Friday.

Fryling could not confirm whether any other IUP students were involved but said the university was fully cooperating with state police in the investigation.

According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, Holler told the victims — they were 15 and 16 at the time — that the women wanted to have sex with them or “get to know” them, and he solicited pictures from the victims. One did not respond to Holler's request for a picture of bodily fluids; the other sent Holler a picture from his social media profile, police said.

According to the complaint, the text conversations would begin with talk about sports but would move into Holler talking to them about sex and women at IUP.

Holler was arraigned Thursday on charges of unlawful contact with minors, using a minor in obscene/sexual material and corruption of minors. He was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond. His attorney, Mike Ferguson, disputed the charges.

Mt. Pleasant Area Superintendent Timothy Gabauer wrote in a statement that the district first learned of the investigation of Holler last summer.

“Immediately upon hearing of the investigation, Mr. Holler was directed to leave campus, relieved of his volunteer duties and told to not return. The district has not had any further contact or involvement (with Holler) since that time,” Gabauer said.

Holler's preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 20.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.