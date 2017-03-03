Embattled former Mt. Pleasant Area High School volunteer quits volunteer job at Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former Mt. Pleasant Area High School volunteer accused of sending inappropriate texts to teenagers also has resigned his position as a volunteer coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, which is cooperating with investigators.

Kinesiology, health and sport sciences major Ty Holler, 23, was volunteering to coach baseball and football at Mt. Pleasant in 2014 when, police said, he sent two members of the football team pictures of topless females he said were IUP students in an apparent effort to get the teens to send explicit pictures in return.

Michelle Fryling, an IUP spokeswoman, said Holler had resigned from his volunteer position with the university's football team but remained enrolled at the school as of Friday.

Fryling could not confirm whether any other IUP students were involved but said the university was fully cooperating with state police in the investigation.

According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, Holler told the victims — they were 15 and 16 at the time — that the women wanted to have sex with them or “get to know” them, and he solicited pictures from the victims. One did not respond to Holler's request for a picture of bodily fluids; the other sent Holler a picture from his social media profile, police said.

According to the complaint, the text conversations would begin with talk about sports but would move into Holler talking to them about sex and women at IUP.

Holler was arraigned Thursday on charges of unlawful contact with minors, using a minor in obscene/sexual material and corruption of minors. He was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond. His attorney, Mike Ferguson, disputed the charges.

Mt. Pleasant Area Superintendent Timothy Gabauer wrote in a statement that the district first learned of the investigation of Holler last summer.

“Immediately upon hearing of the investigation, Mr. Holler was directed to leave campus, relieved of his volunteer duties and told to not return. The district has not had any further contact or involvement (with Holler) since that time,” Gabauer said.

Holler's preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 20.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.