BLESSING SOUGHT

They've sold donated books and trinkets, run a bed-and-breakfast and provided a religious retreat center for groups large and small. Now, the nuns of St. Emma Monastery in Hempfield want to lease part of their property to an adjoining golf course.

Representatives of the Benedictine Sisters will go to the Hempfield Board of Supervisors next month seeking to subdivide about 22 acres of the farm adjacent to the Harvey Avenue monastery, which would then be leased to the Hannastown Golf Club for construction of a driving range.

Mary Anne Noll, prioress of the monastery, said the former pasture next to the golf club was not suitable for the corn farming taking place on the rest of the farmland because it was too prone to flooding.

Leasing it to the golf club would reduce the amount of maintenance the monastery has to pay for, while bringing an additional source of income to support the monastery and the sisters, Noll said.

“It's awful to try and farm it,” she said. “It works really well to divide that off and use it for another purpose.”

The monastery has owned the farmland surrounding their complex since 1944. Noll went to the township board of supervisors in late 2016 to have the land's zoning switched back to agricultural use after the 2014 townshipwide zoning review changed it to residential without the sisters' knowledge. Both the driving range and the corn farming are allowed on agricultural land, but not in the suburban residential zoning.

Craig Mankins, general manager and head golf pro at the Hannastown Golf Club, said both sides were still working out the details of the lease, so he couldn't comment on the club's specific plans for the driving range.

Hannastown is a members-only golf club founded in 1919 as the private club of Thomas Jamison and the Jamison Coal Co. It was purchased by members in 1974, expanded to 18 holes in 1999 and last renovated in 2008.

Noll said the size of the property and its surrounding terrain meant the driving range wouldn't need any visually imposing tall fences or nets to keep balls from hitting people or cars. The farmer renting the fields around the monastery has experience working around other golf courses, she said.

A few residents of the neighboring South Meadow at Lindwood subdivision had asked for plantings that would screen the driving range from view once it was built, which Hannastown Golf Club president and South Meadow condominium association member Bob Altimore was willing to accommodate, said condo board member Joe Lanza. Altimore also declined to comment before a contract with the monastery is signed.

Other orders in the region have turned to land deals to help support their missions.

The Benedictine Sisters of Pittsburgh sold their former monastery and school in Ross in order to downsize to a smaller, more efficient facility in Richland. Highmark bought the former 11-acre, 75-bedroom monastery on Perrysville Avenue for $2.7 million in 2012.

“It had four floors and really long halls, and for some of the older sisters the halls were getting too long,” Sub-Prioress Barbara Helder said.

She said the proceeds from the sale helped the sisters buy land for the new facility, which is laid out on a single floor with communal spaces like the dining room and library at its center.

Helder said the sisters also raise funds by holding quarterly “spiritual spa” events, which are daylong workshops and reflections for women.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.