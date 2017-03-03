Alleged heroin dealer charged with selling dose that killed Ligonier Twp. man
A Derry Township man in the Westmoreland County Prison since Feb. 3 after investigators discovered more than eight bricks of heroin hidden inside his bedroom closet was arraigned Friday on charges of supplying the dose that killed a Ligonier Township man.
Eric B. Vogel Jr., 28, of New Derry, was arraigned on a charge of drug delivery resulting in death in connection with the death of Scott Nolan, 29, who lived in the village of Wilpen. Nolan was found dead in his bedroom of a heroin overdose.
The charge was filed by two members of the county's drug task force, John Berger, who is Ligonier Borough's police chief, and Latrobe Police Detective John Sleasman, who worked on the case for more than a month.
Vogel is the latest in a growing number of defendants in Westmoreland being prosecuted under the drug delivery resulting in death charge since the Pennsylvania legislature amended the statute in 2011 as a result of the overdose death spike in the state. The amended crime is prosecuted like third-degree murder and doubled the potential maximum penalty to 20 to 40 years in prison.