Westmoreland

Sewer system extension to affect Route 993 in North Huntingdon
Joe Napsha | Friday, March 3, 2017, 8:39 p.m.

Updated 56 minutes ago

North Huntingdon will have its own version of the Big Dig starting next month.

Crews will cut a 125-foot-long trench about 28 feet deep across Route 993 for a sewage system project, closing a section of the busy road from April 3 to June 15.

The Western Westmoreland Municipal Authority needs to create an underground utility and access tunnel that will connect a pump station and screening building being built along the north side of the state road with its Brush Creek wastewater treatment plant along the south side of the highway, said Kevin Fisher, the authority's general manager.

Signs for the 5 12-mile detour will go up March 20, notifying motorists that the road will be closed from the intersection of Route 993 and Ridinger Park Road to just east of the intersection of Route 993 and Brownstown Road.

About 4,000 vehicles a day on average travel that stretch of Route 993 near Irwin, according to a PennDOT.

The detour avoids taking traffic through downtown Irwin. Eastbound traffic on Route 993 would be routed to Route 30 via Brownstown Road, then to Adamsburg, where it would access the Penn Adamsburg Road to Route 993. Westbound traffic on Route 993 would be routed in the other direction.

PennDOT requires that detours from a state road use only state highways, Fisher said. The detour could be extended, depending upon site conditions encountered during construction.

The work is part of the authority's $28 million project that is a result of a consent decree the utility signed with the state Department of Environmental Protection. The project includes installation of a 7 million-gallon equalization tank.

The access tunnel will be about 10 feet high and will not have an above-ground portal. Instead, it will connect to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the highway, Fisher said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

