Westmoreland

2 plead guilty to Monessen murder
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, March 3, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
Joshua Stepoli
Antoine 'Tweezy' Hairston

Two Monessen men pleaded guilty Friday to lesser charges of third-degree murder in the shooting death of a suspected drug dealer during an aborted robbery attempt.

Murder trials for Joshua Stepoli and Antoine Hairston were to begin next week in connection with the Dec. 3, 2012, killing of 36-year-old Chris “Snax” Fincik in his Monessen home.

After days of negotiations, Stepoli and Hairston, both 23, agreed to plea deals and serve 10 to 20 years in prison. Both will be formally sentenced next month by Judge Christopher Feliciani.

Prosecutors maintained that Stepoli and Hairston, along with Earl Pinkney, stormed through the back door of Fincik's home and shot him during an attempt to steal money and drugs.

Pinkney, 22, of Monessen, and his girlfriend, Chalsee Hughes, 23, of Duquesne, were originally charged with the crime. Pinkney was believed to be one of the three masked men who participated in the shooting, while Hughes, according to police, bought the bullets used.

Stepoli and Hairston, although suspects, were not charged until 2015 — after Pinkney pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and identified the other two men as participating in the homicide.

Although originally charged with first and second degree murder, offenses that carry mandatory life prison sentences for a conviction, District Attorney John Peck said the decision to allow Stepoli and Hairston to plead guilty to lesser charges was an acknowledgement that the evidence against them was based on potentially questionable testimony from Pinkney and Hughes.

“They have not been completely forthcoming and testified begrudgingly at the preliminary hearing. Their lack of cooperation puts convictions at risk,” Peck said.

Hughes has consistently refused to cooperate with authorities and only testified after she was granted immunity. A jury acquitted Hughes of murder charges related to Fincik's death but convicted her of attempted robbery and conspiracy. She is serving 4 12 to 9 years in prison.

During her trial, the prosecution presented video from a Rostraver Wal-Mart that depicted Hughes and two men, who resembled Stepoli and Hairston, accompanying her as she bought bullets hours before the fatal shooting.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

